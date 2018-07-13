Home / Defense News

Fluor Marine awarded $1.2B for nuclear work for U.S. Navy

By Stephen Carlson  |  July 13, 2018 at 9:36 AM
July 13 (UPI) -- Fluor Marine Propulsion has been awarded a contract for naval nuclear propulsion work for the Naval Nuclear Laboratory.

The award, announced Thursday by the Department of Defense, comes under a $1.2 billion cost-plus-fixed fee contract, and includes options that could bring the total value of the contract up to $13 billion.

The Naval Nuclear Laboratory falls under the Department of Energy and provides advanced nuclear propulsion work and technical support to the Navy. They specifically work on the Navy's aircraft carrier and submarine nuclear reactors.

The Naval Nuclear Laboratory includes the Bettis and Knolls atomic power laboratories, the Kenneth A. Kesselring Site and the Naval Reactors Facility.

The laboratory employs over 7,000 employees and has locations across the U.S. and around the world.

Work on the contract will be conducted in Pittsburgh, Penn., Schenectady, N.Y., and Idaho Falls, Idaho.

No funds have been obligated to Fluor at the time of award, and there is not a date set for completion of work on the contract.

