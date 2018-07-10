Altamira receives $25 million contract for radio frequency research

July 10 (UPI) -- Altamira Technologies has received a $25 million contract for radio frequency research and development for the Air Force Research Laboratory.

The five year contract, announced Tuesday, will apply to distributed radio frequency measures, advanced waveform design, adaptive signal processing and distributed and passive sensing.

"Our ongoing work with AFRL, and recognized success with DSAM technologies, solidifies Altamira's position as a leader in delivering advanced RF sensing solutions," said president of Altamira Jonathan Moneymaker, president of Altamira Technologies, said in a press release.

"With this award Altamira strengthens our partnership with one of our key customers as we continue to perform the cutting-edge R&D needed to operate in future spectrum environments," Moneymaker said.

The United States and other militaries use differing sets of radio algorithms to ensure communication security and defend against enemy intercepts.