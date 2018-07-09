PKL to provide F-15 operations training for Singapore air force

July 9 (UPI) -- PKL Services has been awarded a contract to train the Republic of Singapore's air force on the F-15SG, it's variant of the Strike Eagle multirole fighter.

The $10.2 million contract, announced Friday by the Department of Defense, comes under a firm-fixed-price contract and enables the company to provide maintenance, operations and other training to the Singapore air force for the F-15SG.

The F-15 Eagle is a single-seat all-weather air superiority tactical fighter jet used by the U.S. Air Force and many allied nations. It is highly maneuverable and is capable of reaching speeds more than twice the speed of sound. It's first flight was in 1972, and the first active aircraft were delivered to the U.S. Air Force in 1979.

The F-15 has been upgraded many times and has been developed into several variants, including the two-seat F-15E Strike Eagle designed for both air-to-air and air-to-ground missions.

The F-15SG is one of the most advanced F-15 variants in service and is equipped with the AN/APG-63(v)3 active electronically scanned array radar and Sniper targeting pods for accurate air-to-ground strikes.

Work will be conducted at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2022.

PKL has been obligated the full value of the contract from foreign military sales funds at the time of the award.