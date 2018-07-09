Honeywell tapped for M1 tank engine refurbishment

July 9 (UPI) -- Honeywell International has been awarded a contract to supply hardware for an engine revitalization program for the M1 Abrams tank.

The deal, announced Friday by the Department of Defense, comes under a $119 million modification to an existing contract for the Total Integrated Engine Revitalization Automotive Gas Turbine program for M1 Abrams tank engines.

The M1A2 Abrams is the standard main battle tank of the United States and many allied militaries. It is a derivative of the original M1 tank and carries a 120mm gun, depleted uranium armor inserts and other improvements.

Over 10,000 Abrams tanks of all variants have been produced since the tanks introduction in 1980. It has been widely exported to militaries across the world and is expected to remain the primary U.S. tank with upgrades for years to come.

Work on the contract will be performed in Phoenix, Ariz., with an estimated completion date of March 29, 2021.

Fiscal 2018 Army working capital funds for the full value of the $119 million contract have been obligated at the time of award.