Rheinmetall tapped for laser light for Bundeswehr assault rifles

July 6 (UPI) -- Rheinmetall has received a $5.9 million contract for laser light packages for the German Bundeswehr's Special Forces Assault Rifle.

The order, announced this week by Rheinmetall, will provide 1,745 laser light packages to the Bundeswehr, with deliveries beginning in early 2019. The procurement falls under the Federal Office for Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-service Support.

The package features a Variable Tactical Aiming Laser which is designed for compactness and to be mounted on shorter assault rifles. The package includes two weapon lights, including a standard dual LED and a special version for hostage rescue operations. The work will be performed by Rheinmetall Soldier Electronics in Stockach, Germany.

The Special Forces Assault Rifle is a modified version of the HK416 A7 designated the G95. It is a variation of the AR-15 type rifle similar to the M4 carbine used by many militaries and law enforcement, but with a different gas system that offers enhanced reliability.

Laser lighting systems are used during night operations, with many versions only being visible using night vision optics. They are standard equipment for many modern infantry units including the U.S. military and NATO forces.