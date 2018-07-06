Bell-Boeing receives $4.2B contract for Ospreys for U.S., Japan

July 6 (UPI) -- Bell-Boeing has received a $4.2 billion contract modification for the delivery of multiple V-22 Osprey type tilt-rotor aircraft for the militaries of the United States and Japan.

The modification allows for the manufacture and delivery of 39 CMV-22B aircraft for the Navy, 14 MV-22B aircraft for the Marine Corps, 1 CV-22B for the Air Force and 4 MV-22B aircraft for Japan.

The majority of work will be performed in Fort Worth and Amarillo, Texas, and Ridley Park, Penn., with other work taking place at locations throughout the United States.

Navy, Marine and Air Force 2017-2018 procurement funds of $1.1 billion will be obligated at the time of award. The contract is expected to be completed by November 2024.

The CMV-22B is a variant of the V-22 meant to replace the 27C-2A Greyhound, a turboprop aircraft that dates back to the 1960's and has been the Navy's primary carrier onboard delivery aircraft for decades.

The MV-22B Osprey is the primary assault support aircraft of the U.S. Marine Corps. It has a unique design that uses twin rotor engines for vertical take-off and landing that can be tilted forward for conventional turboprop flight, allowing much higher speed and endurance than conventional helicopters.

It can carry 24 fully equipped Marines and has a range of nearly 600 miles, greatly exceeding conventional helicopters. It also forms part of the U.S. President's HMX-1 squadron for transporting staff and equipment.