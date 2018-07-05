Northrop Grumman contracted for mine detection system support

July 5 (UPI) -- Northrop Grumman Undersea Systems has been contracted by the U.S. Navy for maintenance and support of the AN/AQS-24 mine detection system.

The contract, announced Tuesday by the Department of Defense, comes under a $9.9 million firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to a previously awarded contract for maintenance of the AN/AQS-24 mine detecting system for the U.S. Navy.

The AN/AQS-24A is a towed side scan sonar with laser detection that is used by U.S. Navy helicopters such as the MH-53 for detecting and assisting in clearing sea minefields.

Specifically, the company will be responsible for depot level repair, maintenance and modification of the system to support currently deployed airborne mine countermeasures legacy systems.

Northrop Grumman Undersea Systems will also provide depot repairs and work on engineering proposals and changes, as well as support documents for all conversions and sustainment work.

Work under the contract will be performed in Annapolis, Md., and is expected to be complete in April 2019. No funds were obligated at the time of the contract award, the Pentagon said.