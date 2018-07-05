Lockheed tapped for AN/VSQ-6B sensor system spare parts

July 5 (UPI) -- Lockheed Martin Gyrocam Systems has been awarded a contract for spare parts for the AN/VSQ-6B Vehicle Optics Sensor System for route and area clearance vehicles.

The contract, announced Tuesday by the Department of Defense, comes under an $80 million firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the production and delivery of spare parts for the system. The contract runs through 2023, and contains to options for extension.

The VOSS is a gyrocam system that uses gyro-stabilized electro-optical sensors and night vision devices designed for bad weather and completely dark nights. It can be used by ground vehicles, aircraft and ships, as well as in static positions for area security.

The systems are used by the U.S. military, NATO and law enforcement agencies. The VOSS is often mounted on mine-resistant protected vehicles used by ground forces, including those used during Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan.

Work will be conducted in Florida and is expected to be complete by July 2023.

Funding for the program will be appropriated from fiscal 2018-2023 Army working capital funds and fiscal 2018-2023 Army other procurement funds.