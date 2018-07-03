Orbital tapped for Coyote supersonic sea skimming targets for Navy

July 3 (UPI) -- Orbital Sciences Corp. has been awarded a $52 million modification to a previously awarded contract to acquire 18 Lot 12 full rate production of the GQM-163A Coyote Supersonic Sea Skimming Target and the steel needed for the GQM-163A SSST program of the U.S. Navy.

The contract, announced Monday by the Department of Defense, also includes work on the SSST program for Japan and Israel. Work on the contract will mostly be performed in Chandler, Ariz., and Camden, Ark., and is expected to be completed in May 2022.

The GQM-163A Coyote Supersonic Sea Skimming Target is designed to simulate high-speed Russian and Chinese anti-ship missiles for intercept training. New missiles such as the Indo-Russian PJ-10 are also part of the target mix.

Countering anti-ship missiles is the primary mission of many combat ships in the Navy, including the Arleigh Burke-class destroyers and the Ticonderoga-class cruisers.

Fiscal 2018 weapons procurement funds for the Navy in the amount of $49 million and foreign military sales funds in the amount of $2.9 million have been obligated at time of award.