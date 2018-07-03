HII awarded contract for additional repairs to USS Fitzgerald

July 3 (UPI) -- Huntington Ingalls Inc. Ingalls Shipbuilding has been awarded a $27.5 million contract modification to an existing contract for further repairs on the USS Fitzgerald.

The contract, announced by the Department of Defense on Monday, will go towards collision repairs and modernization of the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer. The work is expected to be completed by January 2020.

The Arleigh Burke class is a guided missile destroyer that specializes in air defense and anti-submarine operations, including anti-ballistic missile defense.

The Fitzgerald was severely damaged by a collision with a civilian ship in June 2017. The accident killed 7 sailors and lead to serious questions about naval readiness and training -- especially after a similar collision involving the USS John S. McCain happened in August of the same year.

Navy fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance funds and 2017 Navy other procurement funding of $20.6 million has been obligated at time of award, with $19.9 million set to expire at the end of the current fiscal year.