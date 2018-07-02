Home / Defense News

Lockheed to support, train Iraqi air force on C-130J aircraft

By Brooke Baitinger  |  July 2, 2018 at 1:45 PM
License Photo

July 2 (UPI) -- Lockheed Martin has been awarded an $85 million five-year contract to train the Iraqi air force on their six C-130J aircraft.

The deal, announced Friday by the Department of Defense, allows the U.S. Air Force to support the Iraqis with contractor logistics support, technical assistance and logistics.

It will also include aircraft and aerospace ground equipment, spares, repairs and familiarization training on the C-130J aircraft.

Work will be performed at Martyr Mohammed Ala Air Base in Iraq and is expected to be completed by June 30, 2022.

Foreign military sales funds amounting to more than $16 million will be obligated at the time of award, with the overall value of the contract set at a ceiling value of $100 million.

