Navy taps Raytheon for Tomahawk missiles

April 30 (UPI) -- Raytheon has been awarded a contract from the U.S. Navy for Tomahawk cruise missiles.

The contract, announced Friday by the Department of Defense, is valued at more than $143.2 million under the terms of a firm-fixed-price contract, which is a modification to a previous award.

The deal, from Naval Air Systems Command, enables the company to provide 100 full-rate production Lot 15 Tomahawk Block IV all-up-round vertical launch system missiles, the Pentagon said.

Work on the contract will occur in multiple location across the United States, as well as Scotland, and is expected to be complete in August 2020.

The total amount of the contract will be obligated to Raytheon at time of award, with obligated funds allocated from Navy fiscal 2018 weapons procurement funds.

The Pentagon says none of the obligated funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.