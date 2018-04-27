Navy contracts for surveillance and targeting systems

April 27 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy has awarded Raytheon a contract for maritime surveillance and targeting systems.

The deal, announced Thursday by the Department of Defense is valued at more than $29.9 million under the terms of a cost-plus-fixed-fee contract.

The award from Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Atlantic enables Raytheon to provide cross domain maritime surveillance and targeting systems.

Known in the Defense Department as the CDmaST program, cross domain maritime surveillance and targeting systems combine efforts of "manned and unmanned systems to deny ocean environments to adversaries as a means of projecting power," according to the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.

Specifically, the program aims to enhance surface warfare capabilities by executing "long-range attacks against submarines and ships over large contested maritime areas."

Work on the contract will occur in multiple locations in the United States and is expected to be complete in October 2020.

More than $1.4 million will be obligated to Raytheon from Navy fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation funds at time of award, said the Pentagon press release.

The obligated funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.