Northrop Grumman wins contract for REAM program

April 26 (UPI) -- Northrop Grumman has been awarded a contract for services in support of the Reactive Electronic Attack Measures program.

The deal, announced Wednesday by the Department of Defense, is valued at more than $7.2 million under the terms of a cost-plus-fixed-fee contract.

The contract from the U.S. Navy's Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division enables Northrop Grumman to develop "machine learning algorithms for the Reactive Electronic Attack Measures," or REAM program, according to the Defense Department.

The Pentagon describes the REAM program as aiding the transition of machine learning algorithms to systems on board the EA-18G Growler airborne electronic attack to "achieve capabilities against agile, adaptive, and unknown hostile radars or radar modes."

Work on the contract will occur in Bethpage, N.Y., and is expected to be complete in December 2019.

The Pentagon has obligated $481,000 to Northrop Grumman at time of award from Navy fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation funds.

The obligated awards will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year, the Pentagon said.