Raytheon to provide AMRAAM missiles for foreign military sales

April 25 (UPI) -- Raytheon has been awarded a contract from the U.S. Air Force for advanced medium range air-to-air missiles under foreign military sales.

The deal, announced Tuesday by the Department of Defense, is valued at more than $12 million under the terms of a fixed-price-incentive contract, which is a modification to a previous award.

The contract from the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center enables Raytheon to provide advanced medium range air-to-air missiles, or AMRAAM, field spares and initial depot spares, according to the Pentagon.

The AMRAAM is designed to have operational flexibility for use in a variety of combat scenarios, such as air-to-air and ground-to-air engagements.

The missile is a "fire and forget" munition, meaning the on-board systems give aircrews a high degree of precision and lethality when deployed against a moving target or fixed target on the ground.

Australia, Korea, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, and Turkey are expected to benefit from the modified contract.

Work on the contract will occur in Tucson, Ariz., and is expected to be complete by January 2021.

The total amount of the contract will be obligated to Raytheon at time of award. Funds will be allocated from 2018 fiscal accounts and foreign military sale funds.