Home / Defense News

Raytheon to provide AMRAAM missiles for foreign military sales

The advanced medium range air-to-air missiles are to be sold to Australia, Korea, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and Turkey.
By James LaPorta  |  April 25, 2018 at 12:40 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

April 25 (UPI) -- Raytheon has been awarded a contract from the U.S. Air Force for advanced medium range air-to-air missiles under foreign military sales.

The deal, announced Tuesday by the Department of Defense, is valued at more than $12 million under the terms of a fixed-price-incentive contract, which is a modification to a previous award.

The contract from the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center enables Raytheon to provide advanced medium range air-to-air missiles, or AMRAAM, field spares and initial depot spares, according to the Pentagon.

The AMRAAM is designed to have operational flexibility for use in a variety of combat scenarios, such as air-to-air and ground-to-air engagements.

The missile is a "fire and forget" munition, meaning the on-board systems give aircrews a high degree of precision and lethality when deployed against a moving target or fixed target on the ground.

Australia, Korea, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, and Turkey are expected to benefit from the modified contract.

Work on the contract will occur in Tucson, Ariz., and is expected to be complete by January 2021.

The total amount of the contract will be obligated to Raytheon at time of award. Funds will be allocated from 2018 fiscal accounts and foreign military sale funds.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Dwyane Wade mum on future, Gabrielle Union hopes it's not the end Dwyane Wade mum on future, Gabrielle Union hopes it's not the end
NRA sets fundraising record, mostly from small donors NRA sets fundraising record, mostly from small donors
Why didn't he shoot? Toronto cop did everything right Why didn't he shoot? Toronto cop did everything right
Republican Debbie Lesko wins Arizona House race Republican Debbie Lesko wins Arizona House race
U.S. sailor left stolen grenades on side of road: Navy U.S. sailor left stolen grenades on side of road: Navy