Harris tapped for counter communication systems

By James LaPorta  |  April 25, 2018 at 11:28 AM
April 25 (UPI) -- The Harris Corporation was awarded a contract from the U.S. Air Force for counter communication systems.

The deal, announced Tuesday by the Department of Defense, is valued at more than $44.6 million under the terms of a firm-fixed-price contract, which is a modification to a previous award.

The contract from the Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center, Space Superiority Systems Directorate out of Los Angeles, Calif., enables Harris Corp., to provide Block 10.2. ground-based counter communication systems, which is an upgrade from the Block 10.1 systems. The deal also includes depot spares.

The modification surges the overall cumulative value of the contract to $127.1 million, the Pentagon said.

Work on the contract will occur in Palm Bay, Fla., and is expected to be complete by February 2020.

The total amount of the contract will be obligated to Harris Corp. at the time of award from fiscal 2018 procurement funds.

