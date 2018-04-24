Rheinmetall to provide air defense system to Asian nation

April 24 (UPI) -- An undisclosed Asian customer is set to receive Skyshield air defense systems from German defense contractor Rheinmetall.

The company said Monday in a press release that it will supply an "Asian nation" with advanced air defense technology in a deal worth more than $122 million in U.S. dollars.

The Skyshield air defense system is a short range, ground-based air defense that consists of two 35 mm revolver cannons that can sustain a rate of fire of 1,000 rounds per minute -- and also includes a fire control system with sensor unit, and two surface-to-air missile modules for a total of 16 missiles.

Rheinmetall said that work on the contract has already begun, but that delivery will occur over the next three years.

Additionally, Rheinmetall said it will provide the Asian customer with a "comprehensive logistics and service package," that includes "complete training for operators and maintenance personnel as well as technical assistance and live fire exercise support in the customer country."