State Dept. approves $1.2B sale of helicopters, missiles to Mexico

April 23 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department said it has approved a possible foreign military sale to Mexico for MH-60R Seahawk multi-mission helicopters, and missiles, radars and machine guns to go with them.

The deal, announced Friday by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, is worth $1.2 billion and requires Congressional approval before the contract is finalized. Members of Congress were notified of the potential foreign military sale last week.

DSCA says the Government of Mexico requested the purchase of eight MH-60R Seahawk multi-mission helicopters, equipped with specific mechanical specifications and on-board technology systems designed for advanced targeting and night operations.

Moreover, Mexico requested 10 AGM-114 Hellfire missiles, five AGM-114 M36-E9 Captive Air Training missiles, four AGM-114Q Hellfire training missiles, 38 Advanced Precision Kill Weapons System II rockets, 30 Mk-54 Lightweight Hybrid Torpedoes, 12 M-240D machine guns and 12 GAU-21 Machine Guns, as well as additional support and services for the aircraft, weapons and equipment, the DSCA said.

Lockheed Martin has been tapped as the primary contractor on the proposed foreign military sale. The State Department said the proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States "by helping to improve the security of a strategic regional partner. Mexico has been a strong partner in combating organized crime and drug trafficking organizations."

If approved by Congress, DSCA assessed that the sale of equipment and support will "not alter the basic military balance in the region," adding that "there will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale."