HII tapped for maintenance, upgrade services on USS Theodore Roosevelt

April 23 (UPI) -- Huntington Ingalls has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Navy for services on the USS Theodore Roosevelt, a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier.

The deal, announced Friday by the Department of Defense, is valued at more than $12.4 million, which is a modified contract to a previous award that falls under the terms of a cost-plus-award-fee, incentive-fee contract.

The agreement between the Navy's Southwest Regional Maintenance Center and Huntington Ingalls enables the company to provide planning and labor on "depot-level maintenance, altercation, and modifications" that the Navy says will "improve the ship's military and technical capabilities."

Work on the contract will occur in San Diego, Calif., and is expected to be complete in July 2018.

The total amount of the contract will be obligated to Huntington Ingalls at time of award from Navy fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance funds, the Pentagon said.

The USS Theodore Roosevelt is the fourth Nimitz-class aircraft carrier in the U.S. Navy's fleet. The ship was first deployed in 1984 and supported combat operations during Operation Desert Storm in 1991.

Earlier this month, the aircraft carrier, along with Carrier Air Wing 17 and the USS Bunker Hill, a guided missile destroyer, arrived in Manila, Republic of the Philippines, for a scheduled port visit, according to the Navy.