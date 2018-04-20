Boeing tapped for Navy sensor upgrades

April 20 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy awarded Boeing a contract for upgrades in support of the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and the EA-18G Growler.

The deal, announced Thursday by the Department of Defense, is valued at more than $18.7 million under the terms of a cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order, which is a modification to a previous award.

The contract from Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division, out of Orlando, Fla., enables Boeing to integrate advanced software to the Tactical Operational Flight Trainer sensor models on F/A/-18E/F Super Hornet and the EA-18G Growler, according to a Defense Department contract announcement.

Work on the contract will occur throughout the U.S. and Japan. The contract is expected to be complete in July 2021.

The total amount of the contract award will be obligated to Boeing from Navy fiscal 2017 and 2018 aircraft procurement funds, said the Pentagon press release.

The obligated funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.