Pentagon awards $67.8M contract for Ballistic Missile Defense System

April 19 (UPI) -- MacAulay-Brown Inc. has been awarded a contract by the Missile Defense Agency for development and services to support the Ballistic Missile Defense System.

The deal, announced Wednesday by the Department of Defense, is valued at more than $67.8 million under a competitive cost-plus-fixed-fee level of effort contract.

The contract enables to MacAulay-Brown Inc., out of Dayton, Ohio, to provide "agency advisory and analytical support in support of technical, engineering, advisory and management support," according to the Defense Department.

The Pentagon said the contract supports development and deployment of the Ballistic Missile Defense System.

Work on the contract will occur in multiple locations across the United States and is expected to be complete by April 2023.

More than $1.4 million will be obligated to MacAulay-Brown Inc. at time of award from fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation funds, said the press release.