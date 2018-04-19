HII contracted for repairs, upgrades on USS Gerald R. Ford

April 19 (UPI) -- Huntington Ingalls was awarded a contract from the U.S. Navy for continued services on the USS Gerald R. Ford, a first-in-class naval aircraft carrier.

The deal, announced Wednesday by the Department of Defense, is valued at more than $10.7 million under the terms of a cost-plus-fixed-fee contract, which is a modification to a previous award.

The contract awarded from Naval Sea Systems Command enables Huntington Ingalls to provide continued post-shakedown availability and selected restricted availability planning on the naval aircraft carrier slated for its first deployment sometime in 2020, the Defense Department said.

Post-shakedown availability and selected restricted availability are naval ship building industry terms related to correcting deficiencies found during test trials along with other authorized enhancements, in addition to work on both mechanical and electrical systems.

Work on the contract will occur in Newport News and Norfolk, Va., and is expected to be complete in June 2019.

The total amount of the contract will be obligated to Huntington Ingalls at time of award from Navy fiscal 2018 other procurement funds.

The obligated funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year, the Pentagon said.