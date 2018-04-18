Raytheon wins contract for Barracuda counter-mine system

April 18 (UPI) -- Raytheon has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Navy for Barracuda mine neutralized systems.

The deal, announced Tuesday by the Department of Defense, is valued at more than $83.3 million under the terms of a cost-plus-incentive-fee contract.

The award from Naval Sea Systems Command authorizes Raytheon to design, test and then deploy the Barracuda mine neutralization system, the Defense Department said.

The Barracuda mine neutralization system is a counter-mine warfare system that uses unmanned underwater vehicles, or UUVs, to capture enemy underwater mines. The UUV typically has an explosive charged that can be remotely detonated.

The idea behind the Barracuda would be to move the mine deeper in the ocean and then order a controlled detonation that safely eliminates the mine.

The contract says the Barracuda will be tested in shallow waters, in addition to having other sensors and communications equipment integrated into the design plans for future use by the Navy.

Options built into the contract could potentially surge the overall cumulative value of the award to more than $363.7 million if exercised, the Pentagon said.

Work on the contract will occur in Portsmouth, R.I., and DeLeon Springs, Fla., and is expected to be complete in November 2022.

More than $11.3 million will be obligated to Raytheon at time of award from Navy fiscal 2017 and 2018 research, development, test and evaluation funds.

The Pentagon said more than $1.5 million of the obligated funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.