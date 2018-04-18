Home / Defense News

Lockheed tapped for upgrades to Patriot, THAAD missile systems

By James LaPorta  |  April 18, 2018 at 11:38 AM
April 18 (UPI) -- Lockheed Martin has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Army for Patriot defense systems and launch capabilities.

The deal, announced Tuesday by the Department of Defense, is valued at $200 million under the terms of a cost-plus-incentive-fee contract, which is a modification to a previous award.

The contract awarded by the Army Contracting Command, out of Redstone Arsenal, Al., enables Lockheed Martin to provide "Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, Phased Array Tracking to intercept enemy targets," or what are commonly known as Patriot ballistic missiles, according to a Defense Department contract announcement.

The contract also provides for integration of advanced capabilities for missiles and remote Patriot launch development.

Work on the contract will occur in Grand Prairie, Texas, and is expected to be complete in February 2022.

The Pentagon says $10.5 million will be obligated to Lockheed Martin from fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation funds.

