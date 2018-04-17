Northrop Grumman to repair technology on Hawkeye aircraft

April 17 (UPI) -- Northrop Grumman has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Navy for repairs on multiple E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft.

The deal, announced Monday by the Department of Defense, is valued at more than $22.8 million under the terms of a ceiling-priced, undefinitized contract action delivery order contract, which is a modification to a previous agreement.

The contract awarded from Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support enables Northrop Grumman to repair "236 power amplifier module, aircraft, mater, that are used on the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft," according to the Department of Defense.

The E-2D Advanced Hawkeye is an all-weather, tactical airborne early warning aircraft that is capable of deploying from a aircraft carrier.

Work on the contract will occur in Baltimore, Md., and is expected to be completed in April 2019.

More than $11.1 million will be obligated to Northrop Grumman at time of award from Navy Fiscal 2018 working capital funds.

The Pentagon said the obligated funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.