Lockheed Martin to upgrade special operations C-130 aircraft

By James LaPorta  |  April 17, 2018 at 12:54 PM
April 17 (UPI) -- Lockheed Martin was awarded a contract for upgrades on special operations C-130 fixed wing aircraft, along with engineering and support services.

The deal, announced Monday by the Department of Defense, is potentially valued at $18 million under the terms of a indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity with firm-fixed-price and cost-plus-fixed-fee agreements on varies line items.

Known officially as the MC-130H Combat Talon II, the contract enables Lockheed Martin to provide "operational flight program upgrades" on the aircraft, in addition to, "systems engineering and integration support activities encompassing multiple third-party systems sources," according to a Defense Department contract announcement.

Work on the contract will occur in Marietta, Ga., and is expected to be complete by April 2022.

More than $1.7 million will be obligated to Lockheed Martin at time of award from fiscal 2018 procurement funds, the Pentagon said.

