HII awarded contract for materials for production on USS Enterprise

By James LaPorta  |  April 16, 2018 at 1:22 PM
April 16 (UPI) -- Huntington Ingalls was awarded a contract from the U.S. Navy for continued design and fabrication on the future USS Enterprise, a Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier.

The deal, announced Friday by the Department of Defense, is valued at more than $64.9 million, which is a modification to a previous award.

The agreement enables Huntington Ingalls to provide long lead time material in support of the future USS Enterprise, a Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier, the Department of Defense said.

Work on the contract is expected to be complete in August 2022.

The total amount of the contract will be obligated to Huntington Ingalls at the time of the award from Navy fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion funding, and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

The contract is the second awarded to HII for the Enterprise in the last month, with a $179.9 million contract awarded to the company on April 2.

Advance construction work on the vessel started last August with the ceremonial cutting of a 35-ton steel plate, which was signed by U.S. Olympic gold medalists Simone Biles and Katie Ledecky as part of the ceremony. The Enterprise is expected to be built and operating by 2027.

