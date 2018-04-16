General Dynamics tapped to expand intelligence network

April 16 (UPI) -- General Dynamics has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Air Force for services on advanced intelligence sharing network systems.

The deal, announced Friday by the Department of Defense, is valued at $144 million under the terms of an indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract.

The agreement enables General Dynamics to provided operational expansion, support, sustainment and maintenance of the U.S. Battlefield Information Collection and Exploitation System Extended, or US BICES-X.

The US BICES-X shares and links together intelligence from a range of NATO-partners. However, the extended version seeks to implement non-NATO countries that have historically not engaged in intelligence operation campaigns or been tied into intelligence sharing networks.

The Pentagon declined to give specifics on where work on the contract will occur, but did say it would be various locations around the world.

The contract is expected to be complete in March 2024.

More than $23.7 million will be obligated to General Dynamics on two orders at the time of award from fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance funds, the Defense Department said.