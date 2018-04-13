Lockheed tapped for ship repair support on Fitzgerald

April 13 (UPI) -- Lockheed Martin was awarded a contract from the U.S. Navy for continued repair service support on the USS Fitzgerald and to deliver five upgraded systems for ballistic missile defense.

The deal, announced Thursday by the Department of Defense, is valued at more than $68.5 million under the terms of a firm-fixed price contract, which is a modification to a previous award.

The agreement enables Lockheed Martin to provide additional support in the restoration of the USS Fitzgerald, a guided missile destroyer that collided with a container ship offshore Japan in June 2017. Seven U.S. sailors were killed.

Additionally, the contract calls for the manufacture and delivery of five upgraded AN/SPY-1D(V) phased arrays for the purpose of enhancing in-service ballistic missile defense capabilities on naval destroyers, said a Defense Department press release.

Work on the contract will occur in Moorestown, N.J., and Clearwater, Fla., and is expected to be completed by June 2021.

The total amount of the contract will be obligated to Lockheed Martin at time of award from Navy fiscal 2012 shipbuilding and conversion and fiscal 2017 and 2018 other procurement funds, along with Navy fiscal 2018 operation and maintenance funds.

The Pentagon says that more than $10.5 million will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.