Lockheed tapped for long-range, anti-ship missiles

By James LaPorta  |  April 13, 2018 at 11:17 AM
April 13 (UPI) -- Lockheed Martin was awarded a contract from the U.S. Air Force for long range, anti-ship -- or LRASM -- missiles.

The deal, announced Thursday by the Department of Defense, is valued at more than $13.9 million under the terms of a fixed-price incentive contract, which is a modification to a previous award.

The agreement enables Lockheed Martin to provide the Air Force with Lot 1 production AGM-158C LRASM missiles, which can be integrated on multiple firing platforms such as the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and the F-35 Lightning II or fixed weapon systems like the Mark 41 Vertical Launch System.

Work on the contract will occur in Orlando, Fla., and is expected to be complete by February 2020.

The total amount of the contract will be obligated to Lockheed Martin from fiscal 2017 missile procurement funds.

