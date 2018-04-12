Harris awarded $14.9M for aircraft switch systems

April 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy awarded Harris Corp. a $14.9 million contract to procure 144 fiber channel network switch systems for several aircraft.

The contract, announced Wednesday by the Department of Defense, is a modification to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract.

The communications devices for the Navy, and the governments of Australia and Kuwait, are to be used on the F/A-18E/F, EA-18G and E-2D.

Work, which will be performed at Harris' plant in Malabar, Fla., is projected to be completed in February 2020.

Exercising the contract option combines purchases for the Navy at $8.7 million, Australia at $2.7 million and Kuwait at $3.5 million.

Harris has been allocated the full value of the contract from Fiscal 2017 Navy aircraft procurement funds, Navy research, development, test and evaluation funds and Foreign Military Sales funds. A total of $210,000 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year, the Pentagon said.