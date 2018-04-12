Grumman awarded $209M for Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures

April 12 (UPI) -- Northrop Grumman has been awarded a modification to a previous contract to provide the U.S. Air Force and foreign customers with Large Aircraft Infrared Counter Measure, or LAIRCM, equipment and support.

The contract, announced Wednesday by the Department of Defense, is valued at $209.7 million and increases the total value of the contract to $1.5 billion.

Northrop Grumman is to provide LAIRCM equipment and support for 2018, with work to be performed at Northrup Grumman's plant in Rolling Meadows, Ill., and is projected to be finished by April 30, 2020.

Three percent of the contract involves foreign military sales for South Korea, the Pentagon said.

LAIRCMs are pods integrated onto aircraft to assist pilots with detecting and avoiding incoming threats, including man-portable missiles. They are capable of countering advanced missile systems with no action required by the crew

Fiscal 2016, 2017 and 2018 Air Force aircraft procurement, National Guard, Navy and operations and maintenance funds of more than $209 million have been obligated at the time of award. .