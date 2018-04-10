Boeing tapped to support P-8A Poseidon training

April 10 (UPI) -- Boeing was awarded a contract by the U.S. Navy for training systems for the P-8A Poseidon aircraft.

The deal, announced Monday by the Department of Defense, is valued at more than $35.9 million under the terms of a firm-fixed-price contract, which is a modification to a previous award.

The agreement enables Boeing to provide P-8A Poseidon maintenance device training system upgrades for the Navy and the government of Australia, the Pentagon said.

The P-8A Poseidon is an anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare aircraft designed to work in conjunction with the MQ-4C Triton, a unmanned aerial vehicle, for maritime patrol operations, according to the Navy.

Work on the contract will occur in Jacksonville, Fla., and Edinburgh, Australia, and is expected to be complete in January 2020.

The total amount of the contract will be obligated to Boeing at time of award from Navy fiscal 2016 aircraft procurement funds and foreign military sales funds.

The Pentagon says that more than $18 million will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.