Lockheed Martin to upgrade weapons systems on naval destroyers

April 9 (UPI) -- Lockheed Martin has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Navy to upgrade weapons systems on several of its Arleigh Burke-class destroyers.

The deal, announced Friday by the Department of Defense, is valued at more than $80.3 million under the terms of a fixed-price-incentive contract, which is a modification on a previous award.

The agreement enables Lockheed Martin to provide a host of products to the U.S. Navy in support of the USS McCampbell, USS Mason, and the USS Preble. All three ships are Arleigh-Burke class destroyers.

The contract provides options for the three surface warfare ships in procuring Multi-Mission Signal Processor, Ballistic Missile Defense Kill Assessment System 5.1 and AEGIS AMOD upgrades, the Pentagon said.

The Multi-Mission Signal Processor and Ballistic Missile Defense Kill Assessment System 5.1 are advanced upgrades on the AEGIS Weapon System, a centralized, automated, command-and-control weapon system used to rapidly detect and track more than 100 enemy targets at once, according to a Navy fact sheet. The system is being integrated into U.S. destroyers and cruisers.

Work on the contract will occur in New Jersey, Florida and New York. The contract is expected to be complete in August 2020.

The total amount of the contract will be obligated to Lockheed Martin at time of award from Navy fiscal 2018 other procurement, 2018 defense-wide procurement, 2017 other procurement and 2012 shipbuilding and conversion funds.