Home / Defense News

Lockheed Martin to upgrade weapons systems on naval destroyers

By James LaPorta  |  April 9, 2018 at 11:34 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

April 9 (UPI) -- Lockheed Martin has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Navy to upgrade weapons systems on several of its Arleigh Burke-class destroyers.

The deal, announced Friday by the Department of Defense, is valued at more than $80.3 million under the terms of a fixed-price-incentive contract, which is a modification on a previous award.

The agreement enables Lockheed Martin to provide a host of products to the U.S. Navy in support of the USS McCampbell, USS Mason, and the USS Preble. All three ships are Arleigh-Burke class destroyers.

The contract provides options for the three surface warfare ships in procuring Multi-Mission Signal Processor, Ballistic Missile Defense Kill Assessment System 5.1 and AEGIS AMOD upgrades, the Pentagon said.

The Multi-Mission Signal Processor and Ballistic Missile Defense Kill Assessment System 5.1 are advanced upgrades on the AEGIS Weapon System, a centralized, automated, command-and-control weapon system used to rapidly detect and track more than 100 enemy targets at once, according to a Navy fact sheet. The system is being integrated into U.S. destroyers and cruisers.

Work on the contract will occur in New Jersey, Florida and New York. The contract is expected to be complete in August 2020.

The total amount of the contract will be obligated to Lockheed Martin at time of award from Navy fiscal 2018 other procurement, 2018 defense-wide procurement, 2017 other procurement and 2012 shipbuilding and conversion funds.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
2018 Masters: Patrick Reed wins green jacket 2018 Masters: Patrick Reed wins green jacket
Anchorage voters reject bill to limit which bathroom transgender people can use Anchorage voters reject bill to limit which bathroom transgender people can use
On This Day: Prince Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles marry On This Day: Prince Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles marry
Russia blames Israel for missile strike on Syria base Russia blames Israel for missile strike on Syria base
FDNY: No sprinklers in deadly apartment fire at Trump Tower FDNY: No sprinklers in deadly apartment fire at Trump Tower