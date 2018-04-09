Home / Defense News

L3 wins Navy contract for fighter aircraft support

By James LaPorta  |  April 9, 2018 at 10:21 AM
April 9 (UPI) -- L3 Technologies was awarded a contract by the U.S. Navy for services in support of F/A-18C-F Hornet and Super Hornet, along with the EA-18G Growler.

The deal, announced Friday by the Department of Defense, is valued at more than $218 million under the terms of a indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, which is a modification to a previous award.

The agreement enables L3 Technologies to procure and provide new training systems, including hardware and software upgrades for aircrew training systems and other product and support services for F/A-18C-F Hornet and Super Hornets, and the EA-18G Growler, an electronic warfare aircraft, the Pentagon said.

Work will occur in Arlington, Texas, and is expected to be complete April 2023.

More than $1.5 million will be obligated to L3 Technologies at the time of award from Navy fiscal 2016 aircraft procurement and 2018 operation and maintenance funds.

The Pentagon says that $200,000 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

Additionally on Friday, the Defense Department awarded more than $54.3 million under the terms of a modified fixed-price-incentive-firm contract to Boeing for the company to manufacture and produce 38 F/A-18E Super Hornets and 21 EA-18G Growlers aircraft for the Navy.

