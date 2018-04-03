Northrop to produce gun modules for Littoral Combat Ships

April 3 (UPI) -- Northrop Grumman was awarded a contract from the U.S. Navy for gun mission modules on littoral combat ships.

The deal, announced Monday by the Department of Defense, is valued at more than $7.4 million under the terms of a firm-fixed-price contract, which is a modification to a previous award.

The agreement enables Northrop Grumman to provide both variants of the littoral combat ship with gun mission modules under the Navy's Surface Warfare Mission Package.

Work under the contract will occur in Huntsville, Ala., and Bethpage, N.Y., and is expected to be complete in December 2019.

The total amount of the contract will be obligated to Northrop Grumman at time of award from Navy fiscal 2018 other procurement funds, the Defense Department said.

The Pentagon says the obligated funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.