Navy taps Lockheed Martin for more F-35 support

April 3 (UPI) -- Lockheed Martin was awarded a contract from the U.S. Navy for services in support of the F-35 Lightning II, a fifth-generation tactical fighter.

The deal, announced Monday by the Department of Defense, is valued at more than $211.2 million under the terms of a cost-plus-fixed-fee contract.

The agreement enables Lockheed Martin to provide "Block 4.1 common capabilities pre-modernization efforts," for the preliminary design review in support of F-35 Lightning II for the U.S. Air Force and international partners, the Defense Department said in a news release.

Work on the contract will occur in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be complete in July 2019.

More than $45 million will be obligated to Lockheed Martin at time of award from Air Force fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation and international partnership funds.

The Pentagon says the obligated funds will not expire at the end of fiscal year 2018.