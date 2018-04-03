Navy awards HII $180M for long-lead material for USS Enterprise

April 3 (UPI) -- Huntington Ingalls has been awarded a contract for services related to production of the new USS Enterprise, the U.S. Navy's third Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier.

The deal, announced Monday by the Department of Defense, is valued at more than $179.9 million under the terms of a cost-plus-incentive-fee, which is a modification to a previous award.

The agreement enables Huntington Ingalls to provide long-lead-time material for the USS Enterprise, which is currently within the fabrication phase of production.

Advance construction on the aircraft carrier, which will be the third Ford-class carrier built, started last August with the ceremonial cutting of a 35-ton steel plate for the ship.

Work on the contract will occur in Newport News, Va., and is expected to be complete in February 2027.

The total amount of the contract will be obligated to Huntington Ingalls at time of award from Navy fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion funds, said in a Defense Department press release.

The Pentagon says that funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.