Boeing awarded $1.1B for Super Hornets for Kuwait

The Navy-awarded contract provides for production and servicees for 22 F/A-18E and six F/A-18F Super Hornets for the Middle Eastern nation.
By James LaPorta  |  April 2, 2018 at 12:35 PM
April 2 (UPI) -- Boeing was awarded a contract from the U.S. Navy for production and services on F/A-18 Super Hornet variants for the government of Kuwait.

The deal, announced Friday by the Department of Defense, is valued at more than $1.165 billion under the terms of an undefinitized contract action.

The agreement enables Boeing to provide engineering services, along with radar warning receivers and aircraft armament equipment for the production and delivery of 22 F/A-18E Hornets and 6 F/A-18F Super Hornets.

Work on the contract will occur in multiple locations in the United States and is expected to be complete in September 2022.

More than $275.8 million will be obligated to Boeing at time of award from foreign military sales funds, the Department of Defense said.

The Pentagon says that none of the obligated funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

