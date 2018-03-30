Raytheon awarded contract for AN/ALR-69A radar receiver system

March 30 (UPI) -- The U.S. Air Force has awarded a contract to Raytheon Self Protect Services for work on its AN/ALR‐69A digital Radar Warning Receiver system.

The indefinite-quantity contract, worth $460 million, includes the design, creation and testing of line replaceable units and shop replaceable units for the system, the Defense Department announced on Thursday.

Raytheon, a Massachusetts-based company, submitted the only bid for the contract. It will work on the deal in Goleta, Calif., and Forest, Miss., and will complete work by March 2025.

The Defense Department obligated funds at the time of the contract's announcement using fiscal 2016 and 2017 National Guard and Reserve Equipment Account procurement funds and fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation funds.

The AN/ALR‐69A system cleared testing last April in an Air Force Predator drone's payload pod.

In manned aircraft, Raytheon says its AN/ALR-69A system "dramatically enhances aircrew survivability, providing "sensors forward" situational awareness at a substantially lower cost than competing systems."

The company said its already been installed on the Air Force's C-130H and KC-46A aircraft.