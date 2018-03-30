Home / Defense News

Boeing tapped for F-15 radar upgrades

By Sam Howard  |  March 30, 2018 at 1:53 PM
March 30 (UPI) -- The U.S. Air Force has awarded a contract to Boeing for the company's work on radar upgrades to F-15 aircraft.

The $187.3 million contract modification centers on the Air Force's F-15 Radar Modernization Program.

The contract includes work on group A and group B kits, Group B radar spares,22 conformal fuel tanks and other equipment and services, according to the Department of Defense.

Boeing will conduct work on the contract in St. Louis, Mo., and is expected to finish by April 30, 2022.

The Defense Department obligated fiscal 2017 and 2018 procurement funds, fiscal 2017 Congressional-add funding and Defense Working Capital funds, though the amount of the obligation was not announced.

