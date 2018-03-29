L-3 to provide mortar fuzes to Afghanistan, Bahrain

March 29 (UPI) -- L-3 Fuzing and Ordnance System Inc. has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Army for mortar round ammunition.

The deal, announced Wednesday by the Department of Defense, is valued at more than $50.8 million under the terms of a modified, previously awarded contract.

The agreement enables L-3 to provide M734A1 and M783 fuze units for the governments of Afghanistan and Bahrain under a foreign military sale.

M734A1 and M783 fuze units are multi-option fuzes designed for different variants of mortar ammunition.

Work on the contract will occur in Cincinnati, Ohio, and is expected to be complete in January 2022.

The total amount of the contract will be obligated to L-3 Fuzing and Ordnance System Inc. at the time of the award from Army fiscal 2016, 2017 and 2018 aviation procurement and foreign military sales funds, the Defense Department said.