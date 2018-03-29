Home / Defense News

L-3 to provide mortar fuzes to Afghanistan, Bahrain

By James LaPorta  |  March 29, 2018 at 1:32 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

March 29 (UPI) -- L-3 Fuzing and Ordnance System Inc. has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Army for mortar round ammunition.

The deal, announced Wednesday by the Department of Defense, is valued at more than $50.8 million under the terms of a modified, previously awarded contract.

The agreement enables L-3 to provide M734A1 and M783 fuze units for the governments of Afghanistan and Bahrain under a foreign military sale.

M734A1 and M783 fuze units are multi-option fuzes designed for different variants of mortar ammunition.

Work on the contract will occur in Cincinnati, Ohio, and is expected to be complete in January 2022.

The total amount of the contract will be obligated to L-3 Fuzing and Ordnance System Inc. at the time of the award from Army fiscal 2016, 2017 and 2018 aviation procurement and foreign military sales funds, the Defense Department said.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Judge allows suit accusing Saudis of financing 9/11 to proceed Judge allows suit accusing Saudis of financing 9/11 to proceed
Scientists find 13,000-year-old footprints in Canada Scientists find 13,000-year-old footprints in Canada
Shulkin says he opposed administration's plans to privatize VA Shulkin says he opposed administration's plans to privatize VA
Tobacco being tested for flu vaccine production Tobacco being tested for flu vaccine production
Rare genetic mutation linked to sudden infant death syndrome Rare genetic mutation linked to sudden infant death syndrome