General Dynamics awarded $61M contract for Abrams tank support

March 29 (UPI) -- General Dynamics has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Army for Abrams systems technical support.

The deal, announced Wednesday by the Department of Defense, is valued at more than $61.2 million.

The agreement enables General Dynamics to provide technical assistance to the Army's Abrams battle tanks.

Work on the contract will occur in Sterling Heights, Mich., and is expected to be complete in March 2019.

The total amount of the contract will be obligated to General Dynamics at the time of award from combined Army accounts, including, fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation and Army working capital and aviation procurement funds, the Pentagon said.