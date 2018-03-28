Raytheon awarded contract for parts on Navy's H-60 helicopters

March 28 (UPI) -- Raytheon received a contract from the Defense Logistics Agency for parts on variations of the Navy's H-60 helicopters, which include the Black Hawk and Seahawk.

The deal, announced Tuesday by the Department of Defense, is valued at more than $84.6 million under the terms of a firm-fixed-priced delivery order.

The agreement enables Raytheon to provide spare parts for the H-60 line of helicopters, which includes the MH-60 Seahawk, UH-60 Black Hawk, SH-60F Oceanhawk and MH-60S Knighthawk, among others.

The H-60 line of helicopters is designed for anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare, along with surveillance missions, communications relay, combat search and rescue missions, naval gunfire and logistics support, according to a Naval Air Systems Command.

The aircraft's operations focus on anti-surface warfare and combat support, in addition to, humanitarian missions, tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel, medical evacuation flights, operations involving special warfare and airborne mine countermeasures.

Work on the contract will occur in Texas and remain active until August 2020.

The contract will be funded through fiscal 2018 through 2020 Navy working capital funds, said the Pentagon press release.