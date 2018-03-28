Navy taps Boeing for services on Hornet, Growler aircraft

March 28 (UPI) -- Boeing has been awarded a contract from the U.S. Navy for services in support of the the F/A-18A-F and EA-18G fighter jets for the U.S. and foreign countries.

The deal, announced Tuesday by the Department of Defense, is valued at more than $34.4 million under the terms of a previously issued firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order contract.

The agreement enables Boeing to provide integrated product support and sustaining engineering services for the F/A-18A-F Hornet and Super Hornet and the EA-18G Growler for the U.S. Navy and governments of Australia, Finland, Kuwait, Malaysia, Switzerland, Canada, and Spain.

Additionally, the contract provides management services, software integration, engineering sustainment, supply support, future operational planning for maintenance and provisioning, technical data updates, engineering equipment and training, the Pentagon said.

Work on the contract will occur in multiple U.S. states and is expected to be complete in December 2018.

More than $33.4 million will be obligated to Boeing from Navy fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement funds and foreign military sales funds at time of award.

The Pentagon says the funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.