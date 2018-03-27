Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group returns to 7th Fleet

March 27 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy on Monday announced that the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group returned to the Navy's 7th Fleet area of responsibility for their scheduled deployment.

The group, led by Carrier Strike Group 9, successfully completed more than four months in the Arabian Gulf, where the Navy's 5th Fleet operates, said the Navy publication.

The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group left its homeport of San Diego, Calif., in early October 2017, for scheduled deployments in the areas of responsibility for both the 5th Fleet and 7th Fleet.

Carrier Strike Group 9 supported maritime security, theater security cooperation and Operations Inherent Resolve and Freedom's Sentinel, according to the Navy.

"The strike group is extremely proficient and performing at an exceptional level," said Rear Admiral Steve Koehler, commander, CSG 9 in a Navy publication.

"We are prepared to conduct operations in 7th Fleet with the same persistence and flawless execution the strike group exhibited in 5th Fleet."

While Carrier Strike Group 9 is in the area of operations for the 7th Fleet, they will participate in multiple maritime operations, to include, security missions, relationship building between partnered navies and "enhancing interoperability and communication with partners and allies," the Navy said.

"We are prepared to conduct a variety of operations while in 7th Fleet," said Koehler.

"As we return to this [area of operations] we will continue our reputation of excellence and show that we remain committed to U.S. Navy presence in the Indo-Asia Pacific."