Sierra Nevada awarded $20M for aircraft logistics support

March 21 (UPI) -- Sierra Nevada Corp. was awarded a $20 million modified contract to provide logistics support for two Air Force aircraft precision strike packages of weapons and sensors.

The company, which supports the AC-130J and AC-130W aircraft, had an option for additional services under the basic contract. The total contract is worth $72.3 million.

The work, which is expected to be completed by March 31, 2019, will be performed at Canon Air Force Base, in Curry County, N.M., and Hurlburt Air Force Base in Okaloosa County, Fla. Work is expected to be completed by March 31, 2019.

Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance funds for the entire amount are being obligated at the time of award. Contracting activity was the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center in Robins Air Force Base, Ga.

Lockheed Martin manufactures the aircraft and Boeing is responsible for the conversion into gunship and for aircraft support.

Earlier this year, the Air Force said the first of its newest AC-130J Ghostrider gunships are ready for combat and will be operational when enough crews are trained to fly them.

The AC-130J, which has been called the "ultimate battle plane" and "a bomb truck with guns," replaced the AC-130H.

The AC-130W, which is known as the Stinger II and was deployed in 2010, is a highly modified C-130H