Rolls-Royce awarded $31M contract for Osprey engines

March 21 (UPI) -- Rolls-Royce was awarded a $31 million modified contract to build 14 engines for the V-22 Osprey program.

Twelve of the engines, the AE 1107C, are for the Navy and two for the Marine Corps, the U.S. Defense Department announced Tuesday.

Roll-Royce expects to complete the work at its Indianapolis plant in March 2019.

None of the funds from Fiscal 2017 and 2018 aircraft Navy procurement will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The contracting activity was by Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md.

The V-22 Osprey features vertical take-off and landing, and short take-off and landing.

In 2012, Rolls-Royce was awarded a $598 million contract for 268 engines for the Marine Corps and Air Force. In 2013, Rolls-Royce received an $84 million contract for 38 more AE 1107C engines for the two military branches.

Each engine, which weighs 971 pounds, delivers 7,000 of shaft horsepower.