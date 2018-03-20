Rolls-Royce tapped to provide engine support for T-45 Goshawk

March 20 (UPI) -- Rolls-Royce has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Navy in support of engines for the T-45 Goshawk, a jet trainer aircraft.

The deal, announced Monday by the Department of Defense, is valued at more than $69.4 million under the terms of a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery, requirements contract, which is a modification to a previous award.

The agreement provides the Navy with contract options that, if exercised, would enable Rolls-Royce to supply intermediate, depot level maintenance and related logistics for approximately 209 in service T-45 Adour engines, manufactured by Rolls-Royce, the Pentagon said.

Work on the contract will occur at Naval Air Station Kingsville, Texas, Naval Air Station Meridian, Miss., Naval Air Station Pensacola, Fla., and Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Md.

The contract is expected to be complete by September 2018 and no funds will be obligated to Rolls-Royce at time of award, the Department of Defense said.