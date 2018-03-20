Lockheed Martin to support F-35 programs in U.S., U.K.

March 20 (UPI) -- Lockheed Martin has been awarded a contract from the U.S. Navy for services in support of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.

The deal, announced Monday by the Department of Defense, is valued at more than $8.5 million under the terms of a modified contract to a previous issued order on a basic order agreement.

The agreement gives the Navy the authority to exercised additional mission training capabilities for the Navy, Marine Corps and the government of the United Kingdom in support of their F-35 Joint Strike Fighter programs, the Pentagon said.

Work will occur in multiple locations across the United States and England. The contract is expected to be complete in May 2021.

More than $2.4 million will be obligated to Lockheed Martin from Navy and Marine Corps fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation funds, along with, non-U.S. Defense Department participating funds.

The Pentagon said more than $1.2 million will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.